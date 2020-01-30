Remember what I said last year?

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Photo by Kealan Burke on Unsplash

When I said when I got Medicare, I was going to see a doctor every week for a year? I WAS JUST KIDDING, HONEST.

Yesterday morning, while I was working, I noticed a strange flushing on one side of my body that left me lightheaded. Since it was accompanied by pain in my upper back, I thought it might be a heart attack.

You ladies know what I’m talking about: The symptoms for heart attacks in women are so vague and nebulous, there’s really no way to know. So my friend D. drove me downtown to the behemoth that is the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.

I knew how it would go: They would take blood, run a few tests, and send me back home with a sheepish grin. That didn’t happen this time.

Turns out I was having a transient ischemic attack aka mini-stroke. Oh boy. I spent more than 24 sleepless hours on a gurney in the hallway, because there was no room at the inn.

They ordered a lot of tests, including a midnight run for an MRI of my brain, CAT scans of my brain and abdomen, countless blood tests, an ultrasound of my heart and major arteries, and even a drug test. (I know, right?)

I now have a neurological team, and they are in charge of keeping me from having a full-blown stroke. (Hello, Lipitor!)

When I got back home yesterday afternoon, I read through all the paperwork and test results (I am surprising healthy, considering), and one sentence jumped out at me:

Enlarged pulmonary artery, 45 mm, suggesting pulmonary hypertension or connective tissue disease.

My head hurts. Now I just want to go a month without having to visit a doctor.