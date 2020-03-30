Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States! March 30, 2020March 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The death toll is doubling every day, but this is what this incompetent monster is focused on: “President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020 …On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020 …alone attracted 6.2 million viewers for the president’s briefing — an astounding number for a 6 p.m. cable broadcast, more akin to the viewership for a popular prime-time sitcom…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020 …The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States!”
Trumps fatal flaw is that he is unable to hold more then one complete thought in his head at the same time. A one trick pony if you will.
Three months ago Trump was entirely focused on being re-elected to the exclusion of everything else including the coronavirus outbreak in China.
His daily routine consisted of attacking “Slow Joe,” “Socialist Bernie,” “Pocahontas,” “fake news,” and the “Communist Democratic Party.”
Since then he has become a complete failure as a leader except to those too frightened to think for themselves.
The Democrats played a large role in scaring these people into supporting Trump so they only have themselves to blame.