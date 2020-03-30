There was a time I could have laughed at this March 30, 2020March 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Nobody could of predicted this. Jesus. "As of Friday, Dr. Eppes said, nearly a dozen @LibertyU Liberty students were sick with symptoms that suggest Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Three were referred to local hospital centers for testing." –@nytimes https://t.co/sfCWbFtfxB pic.twitter.com/HS93F7UYoX— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie