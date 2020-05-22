Idiot May 22, 2020May 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares "While Mr. Trump does not appear to read the intelligence reports he is given, he will examine graphs, charts and tables." https://t.co/pwJCmIvLBz— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Idiot”
A short attention span and a obvious lack of knowledge precludes any discussion except that the line on the graph is either going up or going down. Trump is an honest to god dope.
How did Democratic President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921) deal with the Spanish Flu (which actually began at Ft. Riley, Kansas) in the United States during 1918 and 1919?
Wilson ignored it entirely.
Wilson’s decision to focus instead on the buildup to WWI caused 675,000 deaths in the US.
Thankfully, the US government did a better job this time. Once burned, twice shy.