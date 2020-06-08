Thanks again

I just wanted to tell you your recurring monthly donations make my life so much easier. Among the things they make possible:
- Replacing my phone earbuds when they wear out. $20, usually.
- These cotton liners for my c-pap mask that prevent me from getting sores on my face. You know those pictures of doctors and nurses who take care of COVID patients? That’s me without those liners. You’re supposed to use a new one every day, but I stretch them out for a couple of weeks. $30 every other month.
- The replacement nasal masks for my c-pap. $18 a month.
- OTC allergy stuff. About $60 a month.
- New trackball computer mice every 4 months or so. $20-30.
- This is the longest I’ve ever had the same computer keyboard, but when they go, it’s $30. Maybe twice a year. (Ergonomic ones cost more.)
- Kinesiology tape, the stuff that holds my hands together while I type. $10 a roll.
- Sambucol, the miracle elderberry extract that’s getting me through this long bout of the coronavirus. $16-20 a bottle, which lasts maybe four days. Ugh. (When I stop taking it, the fever comes back.)
- Dishwasher detergent pods. $6 a month.
- Gas and a toll pass for my car, when there’s not a pandemic.
- The point is, I can take care of all those things without worrying about it — and other miscellaneous stuff, like the occasional book. I want you to know that I really do think of you guys with gratitude every time I use these things, and about what a struggle it would be without your help. I appreciate every last dollar! So thanks.