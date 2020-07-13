I can’t tell you why

Share

I never heard this Eagles song until I saw “Shoot The Moon,” a drama with Albert Finney and Diane Keaton. I was so impressed with the movie that I dragged someone along to see it again, forgetting that there were some pretty violent scenes and that my friend was a recent domestic violence victim. She sat silent through the film, and when it was over, she was furious. “Why would you bring me to see something like this?” Now that I look back, I can’t believe I was so dumb. But I still like the song.