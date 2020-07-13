I made a meme July 13, 2020July 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “I made a meme”
The coronavirus has been so politicized by everyone from politicians to doctors that there can never be a consensus again on the path forward.
But it’s less about “survival of the fittest” and more about survival of the smartest.
“Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, avoid large undisciplined crowds, and stay at home if you don’t feel well.”
If Trumps supporters refuse to wear masks and gather in close proximity to one another, it’s only a matter of time before they will become ill and possibly die.
The tragedy here is that as the stupid Trump supporters begin to die off, Trumps base will continue to shrink and shrink.
Wouldn’t that be awful?
Vote Biden.