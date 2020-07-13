One thought on “Poor Bill

  1. Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution gives the president the right to pardon or commute the sentence of law breakers.

    Barr is a pretty untrustworthy fellow so it’s more likely then not that he agreed with Trump privately but, because of the backlash is now publicly claiming to have been against Trumps decision all along.
    F***ing liar.

    But knowing that a president has the constitutional right to “pardon and commute” whatever possessed Speaker Pelosi to say that she would craft legislation to curb that power?
    Then again maybe she’s never actually read the Constitution?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *