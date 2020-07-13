"My guess is Bill Barr is pretty pissed, because he overruled his own prosecutors to advocate for a lower sentence," @danielsgoldman. "Bill Barr went to bat for Donald Trump and Trump turns around and undermines all the efforts Bill Barr went through to do Roger Stone a solid." pic.twitter.com/4rBPqhXmbK— Kasie DC (@KasieDC) July 13, 2020
One thought on “Poor Bill”
Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution gives the president the right to pardon or commute the sentence of law breakers.
Barr is a pretty untrustworthy fellow so it’s more likely then not that he agreed with Trump privately but, because of the backlash is now publicly claiming to have been against Trumps decision all along.
F***ing liar.
But knowing that a president has the constitutional right to “pardon and commute” whatever possessed Speaker Pelosi to say that she would craft legislation to curb that power?
Then again maybe she’s never actually read the Constitution?