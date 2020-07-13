Donald Trump does not own the flag. The American people do. 🇺🇸— Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) July 12, 2020
This new video from @donwinslow is absolutely spot on 🔥#DemocratsStandTall #NotTrumpsFlag
pic.twitter.com/quwctbEpVM
One thought on “What an ad.”
Democrats standing tall??
For the most part Joe Biden’s domestic and economic policies look pretty good.
That’s because Joe is listening less and less to the Neo-liberal Clintonites and more to Progressives like Bernie and Warren.
Joe ‘could’ be the most progressive Democratic president since FDR if he continues to chart a Progressive course.
On the other hand Joe Biden is a Neo-liberal Hawk on foreign policy matters.
Biden continues to accept the atrocious Neo-liberal foreign policy of funding a bloated military and then continually projecting our military power all around the globe.
Why do we still have 50,000 troops in Japan?
Why are we still funding and fighting a war in Afghanistan?
Why do we continue to put up with Israel’s lawbreaking and extreme militarism?
Why do we continue to scapegoat Russia, China, North Korea and Iran in order to score cheap political points?
The foreign policy of Neo-liberal Democrats has been a dangerous abomination for decades.
Joe Biden needs to change it.
P.S. If Joe Biden is still looking for a VP other then Warren, he might take a look at the Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot (D).