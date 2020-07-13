I can’t help it, they’re like crack:
Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 12, 2020
His deputy campaign manager is a felon.
His national security advisor is a felon.
His foreign policy advisor is a felon.
His personal lawyer is a felon.
His long time advisor is a felon.
It’s not a campaign, it’s a criminal enterprise. pic.twitter.com/3U2VZNcaiL
One thought on “Yes, another one”
Those are the crooks inside the administration but, there are even more thieves on the outside.
Houses of worship and faith-based organizations are not eligible to receive loans from the Small Business Administration.
Neither are businesses with more then 500 employees.
But Congress–the Democratic House and the Republican Senate–allowed faith-based groups to tap into the $659 billion Paycheck Protection Program fund.
Cha-ching let the cash registers ring.
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church hauled in between $1.4 and $3.5 billion in forgivable PPP loans.
The Catholic Diocesan Fiscal Management Conference reported that 9000 Catholic entities received loans making the Catholic Church among the major beneficiaries in the PPP forgivable loan program.
How much the Episcopalians, Mormons and Evangelical Christians stole is still being investigated.