I just interrupted a press conference in Miami-Dade to let governor @RonDeSantisFL and @MayorGimenez know they are an embarrassment to FL and that their incompetence and lack of planning has resulted in the current public health crisis.— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) July 13, 2020
4,381 people have died so far in FL pic.twitter.com/q6SozHfT8o
CNN: Florida Department of Health reported 15,299 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day by any state since the coronavirus pandemic began. https://t.co/80w6IarQMG— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 12, 2020
One thought on “DeSantis is as bad as Trump”
We lost the war against the coronavirus in the middle of March when the stay at home or lockdown order was issued.
At that time all of the modeling–medical, economic, etc.–was based on a 50% compliance rate to the order by the American people.
But as they usually do in times of crises, the American people over-performed and the rate of compliance turned out to be 85%.
Which made everybody’s model useless.
85% compliance collapsed the economy instead of putting it into a severe recession as the models indicated would happen at 50% compliance.
And the rate a infection was driven down to an artificially low and unsustainable level.
When the “second wave” hits New York, and it will, forgetaboutit.
Since the middle of April nobody has had any idea, except in a perfunctory way, about what will happen next.
Not Fauci, not Trump, not the FED, not the WHO, not the CDC, not the Democrats, not nobody.
You can’t contact trace 50,000 new cases a day unless you can get coronavirus test results within 24 hours and that’s no where near possible today.
And you can’t operate a viable economy with only 15% labor participation.
Any health care or political official calling for a second lockdown is whistling past the graveyard.