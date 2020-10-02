Happy birthday to me!

Share

I lost a lot of money lately — some overtime I hoped would go on forever. (It didn’t.) I had a freelance thing lined up that cancelled at the last minute. Oh, and lately a lot of longtime donors stopped their monthly donations. (I’m not mad, most of them donated for a really long time, and I’m grateful to have had their support.)

The business I told you about is growing slowly, but I’m just barely covering expenses. No actual profit yet.

It’s kind of a perfect storm, and just to top it all off, I have to get my car inspected soon. So if any of you want to chip in for my birthday, boy, I’d really appreciate it. Thanks!

