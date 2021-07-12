The Unemployed Elderly Are a Dangerous Political Force. Here’s Why. https://t.co/ZNv2jAqqtb
— Washington Monthly (@monthly) July 11, 2021
One thought on “Dangerous”
1. There is no such thing as a free market.
2. The National Debt is not the problem. The interest paid on the National Debt is the problem.
Because the National Debt is owned by Capitalists and the interest is paid to Capitalists, the Capitalists are the actual problem.
3. The amount of money paid to Social Security recipients is Too Damn Low!
4. The lack of a Universal Health Care System contributes far more to the “discontent” in the overall US population than any other single issue.