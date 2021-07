NEW: A Denver hotel housekeeper may have stopped a mass shooting at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game when she reported finding weapons in a hotel room near Coors Field: 16 long guns, body armor and 1,000+ rounds of ammo. Four have been arrested. #coleg https://t.co/6PgB2T5sCM

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 11, 2021