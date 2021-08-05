WHO wants moratorium on booster vaccines…

“Accordingly, WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

WHO calls for a moratorium on COVID booster shots through at least September:

"We cannot … accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected." https://t.co/AG2jyCf8P5

