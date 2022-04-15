Rigged debates

— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 14, 2022

JUST IN: The Republican Party just announced they are withdrawing from future presidential debates. Echoing Trump, they said the commission that has hosted the debates for over 34 years is “biased” and they are “going to find a better platform.”

Only will agree to OAN and QAnon debates. https://t.co/YWdcsQc0wG

The GOP is not walking away from debates.

We are walking away from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

It is biased and does not serve the interest of the American people.https://t.co/hSdZaFbvlL

— GOP (@GOP) April 14, 2022