As you read this, I’m seeing a specialist, hoping he can help with what I presume is post-concussive syndrome from my recent accident.
Yesterday, I made myself a small pizza for lunch. I forgot to put the cheese on.
You may have also noticed that my blogging schedule is irregular lately. That’s because I’m having memory problems. (I’m usually pretty good at avoiding typos, but my spelling is off, too.) I actually forgot to post the other day — for the first time in, what, 23 years?
I can’t remember names. It takes me five minutes to figure out who the politician I’m looking at is.
The best thing for concussions is walking, my GP told me right after the accident. I pointed to my knees and said, “Yeah, but.”
I am so bummed, for this and assorted other reasons.
2 thoughts on “Wobbling along”
Be brave. This will sort itself out and you will feel better.
So sorry to hear this, Susie! And even though you’re a one-woman AP News Bureau, there’s no actual law that says you have to make sure all of us out here are fed and watered with information. Do as little as works for _you_!
( I have a dear friend with a familial history of a million joint problems. She swears by Feldenkrais. Probably it’s something you’ve already tried, but just in case, might be worth looking at.)