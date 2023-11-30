Wobbling along

As you read this, I’m seeing a specialist, hoping he can help with what I presume is post-concussive syndrome from my recent accident.

Yesterday, I made myself a small pizza for lunch. I forgot to put the cheese on.

You may have also noticed that my blogging schedule is irregular lately. That’s because I’m having memory problems. (I’m usually pretty good at avoiding typos, but my spelling is off, too.) I actually forgot to post the other day — for the first time in, what, 23 years?

I can’t remember names. It takes me five minutes to figure out who the politician I’m looking at is.

The best thing for concussions is walking, my GP told me right after the accident. I pointed to my knees and said, “Yeah, but.”

I am so bummed, for this and assorted other reasons.

Share this: Facebook

X

