Metal drums

The environmental plan put the site on the list of the big top ten

To the tune of sixty-three million

Thanks to the women and the wives, there’s a chain link fence up eight feet high

But that won’t bring back their children

As for Baird and McClair, all the soil from the ground to the bedrock down there

Was ruined by the bastards

Thanks to the corporate kind, they protected their assets – they’re doing fine

Too bad about the Holbrook disaster.

This Patty Larkin song reminds me of my childhood, because almost everywhere we played was a toxic waste dump. I hope those dumpers rot.