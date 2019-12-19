Metal drums

The environmental plan put the site on the list of the big top ten
To the tune of sixty-three million
Thanks to the women and the wives, there’s a chain link fence up eight feet high
But that won’t bring back their children
As for Baird and McClair, all the soil from the ground to the bedrock down there
Was ruined by the bastards
Thanks to the corporate kind, they protected their assets – they’re doing fine
Too bad about the Holbrook disaster.
This Patty Larkin song reminds me of my childhood, because almost everywhere we played was a toxic waste dump. I hope those dumpers rot.