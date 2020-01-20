Impeachment trial tidbits January 20, 2020January 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares LoL thanks @zelda229 this is awesome 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/IFBtjRDb8J— Louie G 🇩🇪🇲🇽🇺🇲 (@LouGarza86) January 19, 2020 I just checked and this is real. It's from an Associated Press story that ran in newspapers around the country. https://t.co/ALXJM6Pv4b— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) January 19, 2020 The Senate will control the cameras during the impeachment trial, limiting what viewers will see. Reporters will be confined to roped-off areas. The effect is to make it harder to chronicle the you-are-there details of a historic moment, journalists say.https://t.co/XDYY2jGh3B— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 19, 2020 Under new rules for the impeachment trial, reporters are being prevented from walking with senators to continue talks—even when the senator is willingly participating.They also now may not approach senators for interviews in the halls around the chamber.https://t.co/V1av930BUD— NPR (@NPR) January 19, 2020 "(President Trump) has a television mindset about how the (impeachment trial) works," @brianstelter on @ReliableSources— RonMwangaguhung (@RonMwangaguhung) January 19, 2020 NEW: House Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn't https://t.co/30w568reYo pic.twitter.com/exObl2Fit6— The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2020 Remember how team Trump tried to convince us that he's a big anti-corruption fighter in Ukraine? This is not a good story for Trump to be breaking just as Senate trial begins. "Trump Admin Considers Changing Law That Bans Bribes for Overseas Business" https://t.co/PEp5CBQGpi— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Impeachment trial tidbits”
Trumps legal “dream team” consists of a couple of narcissistic fools, some media clowns and a half a dozen half-wits.
Once credible constitutional scholars begin ripping into Trumps Federalist Society lawyers and their ridiculous defense of Trumps criminal behavior the only things left will be chunks of flesh and gnawed through bones.
Trump is a cancer and “all the Kings horses and all the Kings men can’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”