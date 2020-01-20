Impeachment trial tidbits

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Impeachment trial tidbits

  1. Trumps legal “dream team” consists of a couple of narcissistic fools, some media clowns and a half a dozen half-wits.

    Once credible constitutional scholars begin ripping into Trumps Federalist Society lawyers and their ridiculous defense of Trumps criminal behavior the only things left will be chunks of flesh and gnawed through bones.

    Trump is a cancer and “all the Kings horses and all the Kings men can’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *