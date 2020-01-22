Testimony January 22, 2020January 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Has a completely different meaning when you’re a Republican: It's day one of the Senate impeachment trial and Trump's defense team is already lying. “Not even Schiff’s Republican colleagues were allowed into the SCIF,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said. (This is an absolute lie. Republicans participated in the closed-door meetings.) pic.twitter.com/326XsZV4Vx— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 21, 2020 Sekulow just told bald-faced lies to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Republicans WERE allowed in the SCIF. I was there. Many Rs CHOSE not to show up.— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 21, 2020 Trial so far:White male defense lawyer lied.Impeachment manager told truth.White male defense lawyer lied.Woman manager told truth.Amateurish white male lawyer lied.Black woman manager told truth.Spoiler: white male defense lawyers will lie; managers will speak truth. https://t.co/YcykSFWmmY— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) January 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Testimony”
Trump is King Liar and all the Kings men and women are liars too.
Cipollone is a Federalist who worked for Barr, also a Federalist, from 1992-93.
These Federalists believe in the Unitary Executive Theory which claims that every president has a right to do whatever they want without penalty of law.
They believe that Nixon was impeached unconstitutionally and should never have resigned from office.
Henry the VIII would have loved these jokers.