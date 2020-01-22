Testimony

Has a completely different meaning when you’re a Republican:

Testimony

  1. Trump is King Liar and all the Kings men and women are liars too.

    Cipollone is a Federalist who worked for Barr, also a Federalist, from 1992-93.

    These Federalists believe in the Unitary Executive Theory which claims that every president has a right to do whatever they want without penalty of law.

    They believe that Nixon was impeached unconstitutionally and should never have resigned from office.

    Henry the VIII would have loved these jokers.

