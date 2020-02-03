Now the GOP LOVES impeachment! February 3, 2020February 2, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares JUST IN: Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says Republicans will "immediately" push to impeach Joe Biden over his work in Ukraine if he were to win the presidency https://t.co/QRQzUhjsfk— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 2, 2020And then this. What a bunch of shameless weasels: Up is down — Lindsey Graham says he intends to compel former Obama administration officials and Hunter Biden to testify before the Senate as part of an investigation into purported Obama administration misconduct in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/x45QCNgm9e— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie