Here’s some useful news: Plain old surgical masks are just as good at keeping the virus from spreading as the expensive N95 masks are.
Here’s some useful news: Plain old surgical masks are just as good at keeping the virus from spreading as the expensive N95 masks are.
One thought on “Coronavirus update”
The WHO indicated that a masks main purpose is to remind people to keep their hands away from their nose and mouth.
Don’t touch your face and wash your hands frequently is what the WHO recommends.