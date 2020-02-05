Pay attention February 5, 2020February 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Greg Sargent is one of the best reporters around, and if he’s telling you it’s important, it is: Now that Senate Rs have told Trump he can continue corrupting the 2020 election with impunity, House Dems must step up and protect the country.* Subpoena John Bolton* Call Lev Parnas* Get to the bottom of William Barr's activitiesNew piece: https://t.co/D2ZD6uwsgc— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 4, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie