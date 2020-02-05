I can’t download my 17 years’ experience of covering these assholes into your brains, so you’ll have to take my word that you can safely ignore anything Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch has to say — even if it’s true. Because even if it’s true, I guarantee it will be twisted out of context as to have no relationship to reality.
One thought on “You can safely ignore him”
Judicial Watch is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Federalist Society.
And Moscow Mitch is a big fan of the Federalist Society.
Which is why Moscow Mitch has jammed 150+ Federalist Society judges through the Senate in the past three years. (Good luck to anyone under 50.)
Moscow Mitch, his best pal Trump, and the Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”