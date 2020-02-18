Red alert February 18, 2020February 17, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares This is mind-blowing. I’ve never heard of anything like it. We are in full on crisis mode. https://t.co/YXhX8oAPpP— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 17, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Red alert”
Red Alert II.
Warmongers Brian Hook, Trumps Special Representative for Iran, Mike Esper, Secretary of Defense (War), and Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, are all a clear and present danger to our democratic-republic.
Overall our foreign policy is an accident waiting to happen.
That was made perfectly clear to us when Trump ordered the extra-judicial assassination of Iranian General Solemani.
Yesterday war criminal John Bolton said that Trumps policies for North Korea, Iran and Venezuela were “failures.”
Warmonger Bolton was right, but for all the wrong reasons.
Nothing short of turning each of these countries into vassal states of America or wiping each of them off the face of the earth would have satisfied the lunatic John Bolton.
Hook, Esper, and Pompeo are collectively making the world a far more dangerous place to live and that is a crisis that needs to be confronted.