And the beat goes on February 20, 2020February 19, 2020 ~ susie

The Trump administration wrapped up fewer toxic Superfund cleanups last year than any administration since the program's first years in the 1980s. Trump campaigned on pledges to cut environmental protections he saw as unfriendly to business. https://t.co/CqIHBeEeMC— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 19, 2020

Published by susie
One thought on “And the beat goes on”
Don’t ya just love the Capitalists?