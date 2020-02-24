The American way February 24, 2020February 22, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares In Private Prisons and making money off of taxpayers. Now this. 🤬#DemCast #DemCastFL #OneVoice1 #HelptheImmigrantsDetained children in American prisons are being charged for food, underwear, even for seeing their families. This has to stop. https://t.co/qqdx2DEDTT— Kim – SCsgirl⚖🗽🌊🐶🍀❤🦋🙊🌈🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@SCssgirl) February 22, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The American way”
Ain’t private, for-profit health care……..oops…. private, for-profit prisons just a wonderful things?
They sure are if you’re a rich Capitalist.