I don’t know what happens when people die

Can’t seem to grasp it as hard as I try

It’s like a song I can hear playing right in my ear

But I can’t sing

I can’t help listening

I can’t help feeling stupid standing ’round

Crying is they ease you down

‘Cause I know that you’d rather we were dancing

Dancing our sorrow away.

Jackson Browne: