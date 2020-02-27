One thought on “We can only hope!

  1. Wouldn’t a government run universal health care system help to eliminate the politics as usual when it comes to the funding of research for preventing disease and controlling its impact on the public?

    China seems to be doing a very good job in coordinating it’s efforts to contain, treat and eliminate the coronavirus.
    China has a government controlled universal heath care system, as does Canada, England, France, Germany, etc.

    And so should we.

