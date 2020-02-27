We can only hope! February 27, 2020February 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Covid-19 Will Mark The End of Affluence Politics. https://t.co/QDa4S1Mky6 via @wired— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “We can only hope!”
Wouldn’t a government run universal health care system help to eliminate the politics as usual when it comes to the funding of research for preventing disease and controlling its impact on the public?
China seems to be doing a very good job in coordinating it’s efforts to contain, treat and eliminate the coronavirus.
China has a government controlled universal heath care system, as does Canada, England, France, Germany, etc.
And so should we.