Check your state

March 11, 2020March 10, 2020

From emergency declarations to millions in new funding and even creating their own hand sanitizer, states are moving fast to catch up fighting #COVID19. My roundup from today: https://t.co/m7XQ0cnHk7— Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) March 10, 2020
One thought on “Check your state”
“I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in.”
800 cases yesterday and 1000+ cases today.
Out of 330 million people.