Notice it’s governors and mayors who are doing all the heavy lifting in this crisis, since we have an incompetent and his lackeys in the White House:

NY Governor announces containment zone around New Rochelle I National Guard deployed to NYC suburb pic.twitter.com/wRX7CGGTvi — BioSciences I Coronavirus (special report) (@BioSciencesInfo) March 10, 2020