His puppeteers told him to cut pandemic spending March 16, 2020March 15, 2020

Because after all, that money belongs in their pockets:

Americans for Prosperity, the Koch dark money pressure group that has spent several hundred million electing Republicans, compiled a list of programs they wanted Congress to cut, which includes CDC funding for global pandemic response & disease prevention https://t.co/jKx6VBCKXB— Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 14, 2020

In 2018, after increasing the Pentagon's budget that year by $82 billion and just after passing a $1.5 tril tax cut, the Congressional GOP pushed a $15 billion "rescission bill" cutting spending on health programs, including international aid for responding to infectious disease. pic.twitter.com/OPzeCf6pOu— Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 14, 2020

President Trump's budget requests repeatedly call for cuts to the CDC & the State Dept's infectious disease response funds. Why? The same cuts were demanded by Americans for Prosperity, FreedomWorks and Heritage Action, influential right-wing billionaire-backed pressure groups. pic.twitter.com/8NL8sez14W— Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 14, 2020

Here are some links to the demands by these outside groups: https://t.co/xCtBqohbjN https://t.co/INJAwYzxAm https://t.co/Tw4S4G0p4p— Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 14, 2020

Published by susie