The governors are filling the vacuum March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 ~ susie

But it's not enough: "This is a national problem, and we need federal leadership."New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says states have had to take a "hodgepodge" approach to coronavirus responses, saying "it's chaos. It actually feeds the feeling that the country's out of control." https://t.co/1TBAL8cn2G pic.twitter.com/lwKL5c273Q— ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020 Cuomo says new federal coronavirus bill gives New York — the state with highest number of coronavirus cases — the lowest Medicaid reimbursement of any state and doesn't allow changes. He calls it something that would "only happen in a world of total chaos" https://t.co/Pg0fqY2bj0 pic.twitter.com/6P7NmdPJsO— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 16, 2020 Cuomo strongly advises, but does not mandate, that only essential services in New York — grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities — stay open past 8 pm due to coronavirus response https://t.co/Pg0fqY2bj0 pic.twitter.com/qPQWuVHQZo— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 16, 2020