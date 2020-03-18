The days of fear and kindness

Share

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

The testing site was in a West Philadelphia parking lot, and I found out about it Monday night from a relative who’s a nurse. I alerted my son, who’s been short of breath for a couple of days,and he went over there yesterday to stand in line for an hour.

He won’t know if he’s positive for a few days, but at least he’ll know. His employer is still open, but only a few days a week. I’m not sure how long he’ll have a job.

My other son was laid off from his server job at a high-end Upper East Side restaurant. Now his roommates have all bugged out and he’s alone and scared. How does he pay rent by himself? What happens next?

So many things I could solve for my kids if I had money. Ah, well. It’s going to be awful. Stick together, be kind to each other.