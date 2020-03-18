The testing site was in a West Philadelphia parking lot, and I found out about it Monday night from a relative who’s a nurse. I alerted my son, who’s been short of breath for a couple of days,and he went over there yesterday to stand in line for an hour.
He won’t know if he’s positive for a few days, but at least he’ll know. His employer is still open, but only a few days a week. I’m not sure how long he’ll have a job.
My other son was laid off from his server job at a high-end Upper East Side restaurant. Now his roommates have all bugged out and he’s alone and scared. How does he pay rent by himself? What happens next?
So many things I could solve for my kids if I had money. Ah, well. It’s going to be awful. Stick together, be kind to each other.
2 thoughts on “The days of fear and kindness”
Scary times. We need to be kind to one another and hope this pathetic administration gets its s**t together and starts handing out money monthly
Rentiers and banks will be disappointed. Can’t get blood from a stone, and I don’t think the public mood will allow for evictions. Even most in the GOP can grasp the concept of civil disorder and food riots if millions do not have the means to feed themselves through no fault of their own. Not enough bootstraps to go around for people to pull up themselves by, but plenty of boiled rope for finger wagging sons-of-bitches.