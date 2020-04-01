If you have masks April 1, 2020March 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Photo by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash Wear them. If you don’t have any, make them: For the @nytimes, I wrote about why health authorities telling people they didn't need masks, and, besides they wouldn't wear them right, misfired and maybe even fueled hoarding. There will be many painful truths, and we need to learn to talk about them. https://t.co/vGF5UZdpPn pic.twitter.com/vBhEbS2rJk— zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) March 17, 2020 Just adding this here. Also reminder that a peer-reviewed publication looking at what worked for SARS, same family as COVID, found that *masks* were the most effective intervention—better than hand-washing. Keep washing hands and distance though! Need all! https://t.co/ypEa0KJ8fF— zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) March 31, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie