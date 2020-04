Share

Just want to point out that you can apply for Obamacare whenever you have a qualifying life event — like being laid off. So if you lost your job, you can apply. An awful lot of reporters don’t have a clue as to how it work, and this is just another one of his spontaneous regurgitations:

QUESTION: “Can you assure Americans tonight that you will reopen Obamacare marketplaces so they can be covered?”



TRUMP: “We’re going try and get a cash payment…Just opening it up doesn’t help as much.”



Trump won’t help Americans get health care in the middle of a PANDEMIC. pic.twitter.com/SqKgwUxRYd — CAP Action (@CAPAction) April 2, 2020

When I asked President Trump tonight “what did you mean by cash payments” as opposed to reopening Obamacare enrollment period, right before he kicked it to Mike Pence to explain (something that was not, in fact, a “💰 payment”), he gave me the blankest stare I’ve ever seen… — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 2, 2020

JARED KUSHNER: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use." pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020