The Republican way April 7, 2020April 6, 2020 ~ susie

Rubberstamps! The Supreme Court's very first coronavirus-related order is an attack on voting rights.https://t.co/oaSXhVq47k— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 7, 2020

SCOTUS majority says Wisconsin voters must either vote in person tomorrow or get their absentee ballots postmarked tomorrow to count. There are no other options now. There is still a backlog of absentee requests to process. Those ballots will presumably all be wasted.— Barry Burden (@bcburden) April 6, 2020

Let me be very clear about this. Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites will not receive their absentee ballots by Election Day BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THOUGH NO FAULT OF THEIR OWN. The U.S. Supreme Court's five conservatives just said: "Too bad. You don't get to vote."— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 6, 2020

They are throwing away ballots. They are literally going to not count votes. We Democrats need to understand the magnitude of the Republicans enterprise here. They are systematically going to try to make it less easy, and less safe, to vote. https://t.co/3g0othYq26— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 6, 2020

Supreme Court: We're going to delay oral arguments for the first time since the Spanish flu because this pandemic is an extraordinary time & also we don't know how to use Zoom. Also Supreme Court: There's no reason people shouldn't still have to show up to the polls in-person.— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) April 6, 2020