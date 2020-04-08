The purge April 8, 2020April 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Fine's removal is Trump's latest incursion into the community of independent federal watchdogs — following Friday's ouster of intelligence community's inspector general Michael Atkinson.Trump has also begun attacking Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm. https://t.co/u2OWcwD5ng— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 7, 2020 So I think @RepAdamSchiff just sent up a flare.In his letter announcing probe of Atkinson's firing, Schiff calls on DNI Grenell to pledge not to allow *future* reprisals.If Grenell doesn't agree, we'll know the purge is going to get worse.New piece:https://t.co/knc1vvTt9J— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 7, 2020 I think may still hold Ivy League assist record, since played as a freshman. Much more importantly, he is universally respected, & a if not the natural choice; and his removal, like that of Atkinson, has only one explanation, and it is villainous. https://t.co/9qDGA6Sj0k— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) April 7, 2020 Not all – there are a total of 7 changes. My sources consider them firings bc they include Trump replacements, as you said, for several IGs operating in acting roles for several years. point is – Trump finally putting his own choices in place in fourth yr. https://t.co/YfSUCUolju— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 8, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie