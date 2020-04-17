Sending a message April 17, 2020April 16, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares La Cosa Nostra looks out for its own! Don’t worry, guys, Big Vagina Neck will take care of you! Senators Burr and Loeffler were both appointed to Trump's task force on re-opening the economy.Their names might sound familiar…we had to file ethics complaints against them last month for possible violations of the STOCK Act and insider trading laws.https://t.co/Xy6aaAiAvA— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 16, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie