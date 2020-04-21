Rumors April 21, 2020April 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Don’t hold me to this: but the cable news guys are rushing their 2 minute retrospective pieces on #KimJongUn through the edit bay right now. Their sources have confirmed, at least one MSNBCer jumped the gun. Let’s see what happens.— Ryan (@RKellyNC) April 21, 2020 South Korean government is looking into reports saying North Korea's Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery. https://t.co/OFPTRbPsZJ— The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2020 https://twitter.com/joshdcaplan/status/1252419964193013761 Published by susie View all posts by susie