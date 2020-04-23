My corona! April 23, 2020April 22, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares NEW: Rick Bright, one of the doctors leading the federal government's vaccine effort, says he believes he was removed from his role this week over his attempts to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. https://t.co/w1YllwyiBu— Axios (@axios) April 22, 2020 This is huge. From the WaPo article: "As he checked with his counterparts at other medical centers, he became increasingly alarmed: "It was in as many as 20, 30 or 40 percent of their patients.'" https://t.co/hq8SjyPSgF— Mary Beth "flatten the curve" Williams (@wampumpeag) April 22, 2020 ICYMI: My story about that $750,000 contract and how the clinical research organization that received it oversaw the defrauded clinical trial of the antibiotic Ketek in the early 2000s, leading to a rare criminal prosecution. https://t.co/H7TqovtMm7— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 22, 2020 CDC Director Robert Redfield, speaking at the White House podium at President Trump's behest, says having #COVID19 and flu in the fall will be "more complicated," not "worse."— David Lim (@davidalim) April 22, 2020 Trump claims Redfield was "totally misquoted…"I spoke to him. He said it was ridiculous, totally ridiculous…he was talking about the flu and corona coming together at the same time."— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) April 22, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie