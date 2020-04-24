Darling Nikki’s at it again April 24, 2020April 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Funny, how they always get the austerity bug after they give trillions in tax cuts for the uber rich: States should always plan for a rainy day just like any business. I disagree that states should take Fed money or be bailed out. This will lead to taxpayers paying for mismanagement of poorly run states. States need to tighten up, make some cuts, and manage.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 23, 2020 The pandemic is expected to weigh on the financial condition of Social Security, which is currently projected to pay benefits that exceed its income in 2021 for the first time in nearly 40 years. Time for Congress to start cutting not spending.https://t.co/Rr3lGOJ4MF— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie