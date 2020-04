Share

The ghost of you walks right through my head

Sleepwalks at the foot of my bed

Sends old shivers over my skin

Love like that won’t let go

It’s got some kind of a mind of its own

I can’t break out and I can’t break in.

I don’t know how many of you agree, but I think this might be Richard Thompson’s best song — all about that kind of intense love affair that leaves its mark, with a percussive guitar punctuating the emotional strip tease: