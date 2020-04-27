News you should use April 27, 2020April 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares 1. There is no social movement, just an over-amplified extremist fringe. MULTIPLE polls this week back that up. Despite this legacy media continued to amplify them. https://t.co/v6YIZhsfTD— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 26, 2020 2. Russia isn’t behind the protests but foreign disinformation campaigns are still a problem. A report from the State Department warns that China, Iran, and Russia are using the coronavirus crisis to spread propaganda and disinfo against the United States. https://t.co/7z5io5bYMn— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 26, 2020 3. We now know a lot more about who is resourcing all of this. Right-Wing groups and donors. @EXPOSEDbyCMD's @alexkotch has mapped this out with so many receipts. https://t.co/DLnQNBpxwm— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie