Several thousand

I was in one of those dreadful, pointless relationships, and deep in the throes of relationship despair. (Which is really not as bad as regular despair.) I was driving through a storm, and as usually happens, the sky eventually cleared. Suddenly, I saw a double rainbow, which I’d never seen before, and because I am an eternal optimist, it seemed like a good omen.

It wasn’t (at least, not for long), but such is the power of a well-written song, right? I decided I would tough it out for a while longer. Moral of the story: Don’t listen to songs, kids. They will only ruin your personal life.

Jim Boggia: