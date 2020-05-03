What’s so funny (about peace, love, and understanding)

Share

I used to have this friend who was just like the Jack Black character in High Fidelity. We were having an argument about this song, and he insisted that “everything” about Elvis Costello indicated this song was a powerful indictment of hippies and their childlike belief in love and peace. We went back and forth like this for a while, and then I threw down my ace: “Elvis Costello didn’t write it. Nick Lowe did.”

He insisted I was wrong. I wasn’t. (We’re not friends anymore, but from what I hear, he voted for Trump. No big surprise, considering.)