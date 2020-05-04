No surprise here May 4, 2020May 3, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares From the second he got the nomination, the Republican elite embraced him like a long-long son: For this week's issue @newyorker, I wrote about GOP support for Trump in places that defy the stereotype. His rise is often told as a hostile takeover. In truth, it is something closer to a joint venture with some of America's most prosperous citizens. https://t.co/XnCKRa4gD2— Evan Osnos (@eosnos) May 3, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “No surprise here”
A $1.2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and corporations paid for by adding every single dollar to our national debt doesn’t sound like a scheme that poor folks would cook up.
Trump may be the smartest ignoramus who ever lived and Republicans are taking full advantage of this dumbass.
By the way how much oil can be pumped out of an underground oil pool before the walls begin caving in?
Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”