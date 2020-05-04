No surprise here

~ susie

From the second he got the nomination, the Republican elite embraced him like a long-long son:

Published by susie

One thought on “No surprise here

  1. A $1.2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and corporations paid for by adding every single dollar to our national debt doesn’t sound like a scheme that poor folks would cook up.

    Trump may be the smartest ignoramus who ever lived and Republicans are taking full advantage of this dumbass.

    By the way how much oil can be pumped out of an underground oil pool before the walls begin caving in?

    Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *