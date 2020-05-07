How does this work? May 7, 2020May 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares When he already pleaded guilty and was convicted? WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department is dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn, according to court filing obtained by AP.— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 7, 2020 Oh, this is FUCKED up. How the hell can Bill Barr drop charges against someone who already pled guilty TWICE in open court?Michael Flynn was the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and betrayed his country to foreign powers.This is EVIL. https://t.co/Hbxq22CGSp— Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 7, 2020 Michael Flynn was a member in good standing of the ruling clique, and in mafia states, like the one Trump and Barr are building, one of the privileges of such membership is impunity for committing crimes on behalf of the boss. https://t.co/0s4kh8vy9w pic.twitter.com/yupPmuqP45— Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) May 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie