Videophones May 20, 2020May 19, 2020 ~ susie

He kept plugging them on Celebrity Apprentice as part of the scheme:

Judge allows the case against the Trump crime family's pyramid scheme to go ahead:

The lawsuit claims Trump and his kids, Trump Jr., Eric, and Ivanka are guilty of fraud, false advertising and unfair competition — conning victims for hundreds of thousands. https://t.co/Jse76LcA2b— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 19, 2020
One thought on “Videophones”
Trump, every member of his family, every employee of the Trump administration, and every elected Republican is incompetent and corrupt.