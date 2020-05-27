Naughty! May 27, 2020May 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Twitter does the bare minimum, but seriously? His people aren’t going to click on links for “more information”: #BREAKING: Twitter adds fact-check to Trump’s unsubstantiated tweets about mail-in voter fraud https://t.co/MPCWi71DPg pic.twitter.com/jsNHEf2bSh— The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2020 You lie so much that your tweets require fact checking. Even Nixon wouldn't have been that bad. pic.twitter.com/tdYlOumqM3— JRehling (@JRehling) May 26, 2020 BREAKING: Twitter places “fact check” label on 2 out of 25,422 misleading tweets from @realDonaldTrump, a whopping .0078% of his Twitter lies.— Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) May 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie